KSRTC settles 28-year-old case at adalat

KOCHI

16 April 2021 00:03 IST

Corporation brings closure to 121 long-pending cases

The cash-strapped Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) settled 121 long-pending cases seeking compensation at a recently concluded national Lok Adalat.

The settled cases included one which was booked 28 years ago. The settlement was possible after the corporation and the complainant reached an understanding to drop the interest part of the compensation that was awarded to the complainant, according to those at the Kerala State Legal Services Authority (KELSA), who organised the event.

In the settled case, an interest of ₹50,600 was allowed along with the award of ₹22,400. However, both the parties reached an understanding to waive the interest and the KSRTC agreed to transfer the compensation to the complainant next week. The corporation will thus pay a total compensation of ₹88 lakh in the 121 cases next week, KELSA officials said.

COVID-19 restrictions, holidays of courts and other offices and the Assembly election had a negative impact on the number of cases settled at the Adalat. Usually, over 20,000 cases are settled at the adalats, said K.T. Nizar Ahamed, member secretary of KELSA.

The adalat also witnessed 6,345 cases involving various agencies and claims worth ₹83 crore being settled.

Claims amounting to ₹50 crore was settled as compensation in 2,399 motor accidents claim cases.

The largest number of cases were settled in Alappuzha with 760 cases followed by Kollam (683 cases). It was in Ernakulam that the maximum amount (₹17.2 crore) was awarded as compensation followed by Kollam (₹13.56 crore).