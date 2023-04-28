HamberMenu
KSRTC seeks ₹5.7 crore as compensation from PFI for damage caused

April 28, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has filed a petition before the Claims Commissioner seeking a compensation of ₹5.7 crore from the State unit of the Population Front of India, a proscribed organisation, for the loss caused during a flash hartal held on September 23, 2022. It said the damage caused to each bus had been assessed by the officers of the corporation. It had operated 2,439 buses on the hartal day, 62% of the total strength of the corporation, and 9,770 employees reported for duty on the day. When the hartal turned violent, 10 employees and a passenger were injured. The corporation could not produce the damaged vehicles as they had been repaired. The mechanical wing of the corporation had assessed the damage caused to 58 buses, it said.

