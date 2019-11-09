KSRTC ready with special services

To operate chain services as well as long-distance ones

KOCHI, Kerala, 17/11/2018: Superfast buses of KSRTC parked at Ernakulam Junction Railway Station awaiting Sabarimala pilgrims. Many buses did not operate services during the past 2 days due to inadequate number of pilgrims. Photo: Thulasi Kakkat / The Hindu

Despite the financial crunch and shortage of drivers in the fleet, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has decided to operate 210 buses for chain services in the Pampa- Nilackal- Pampa corridor during the forthcoming Mandalam- Makaravilakku season.

Chain services

An official told The Hindu that 10 air-conditioned battery electric vehicles, 50 air-conditioned low-floor buses, and 150 non-air-conditioned low-floor buses of the KURTC would operate round-the-clock.

Last year, the KSRTC operated only 180 buses for chain services as the pilgrim flow was low.

Conductors would not be deployed in the chain services and there would not be online reservation for these services as in the last pilgrim season.

As many as 75 buses, including Fast Passenger, Super Fast and Super Deluxe services, would be stationed at the Pampa depot for long-distance services across the State. “This is in addition to the Sabarimala special services to be operated from the depots to Pampa and back,” the official said.

A meeting chaired by Chairman and Managing Director M.P. Dinesh worked out a roadmap for the smooth conduct of special services.

Executive Director, Operations, P.M. Sharaf Muhammed would be the State-level coordinator for the special services.

Chartered services would be operated to Pampa and online reservation would be rolled out for long-distance special services.

A ticket and cash counter will function at the KSRTC bus station at Pampa.