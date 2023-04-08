KSRTC passenger, bus crew lodge police complaints against each other

April 08, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - KOCHI

A petition and a counter-petition by a KSRTC bus passenger and some bus employees on verbal abuse and physical assault were filed with the Maradu police in connection with an incident at Vytilla Junction on the night of March 29.

Wilson Joseph, 58, a carpenter from Ezhupunna in Cherthala, had boarded the bus headed to Palakkad from Aroor on his way to Vytilla. He alleged that the conductor slapped and verbally abused him. It happened when he complained and rang the bell to stop the bus, which took off before he could disembark, he said.

“I almost had a fall and hit against a hand bar in the bus. Even after I got down, the conductor slapped me again and even kicked me in the abdomen,” said Mr. Joseph. He claimed that he had since been to four different hospitals in Ernakulam and Cherthala, was admitted to two, and was at present advised bed rest for fracture on his right arm and spinal cord. He said he had lost a sum of ₹20,000 he was carrying in his bag in the melee.

Mr. Joseph lodged a petition with the Maradu police, Ernakulam District Collector, District Police Chief (Kochi City), and the KSRTC Managing Director.

Though the police had summoned him to the station last Saturday along with KSRTC employees, he could not make it as he was undergoing treatment at a hospital. The conductor had since then lodged a petition against him. The conductor, however, was not available for comments.

“Both the parties have lodged petitions against each other. We will summon both, only after which a decision will be taken on registering a case,” said a police officer.