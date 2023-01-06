KSRTC has no resources to pay pensionary benefits, HC told

January 06, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Friday told the High Court that it needed three years’ time to pay pensionary benefits to its retired employees as it had no financial resources.

When a batch of petitions seeking payment of pensionary benefits to retired employees came up for hearing, Justice Devan Ramachandran said though the court may consider grant of reasonable time to the KSRTC to honour the commitments, it could not prima facie be more than four to six months after a person retired from service.

The court added that it was only a tentative time frame since a final view was possible only after taking note of the abject difficulties faced by the majority of the pensioners. It was for the KSRTC to take an appropriate position without forgetting the employees who had served it meritoriously in the past and without whom it would have never survived.

The court said it was rather strange that when a request for a time was made, no one appeared to fathom the plight of pensioners. He/she served the institution and attained the age of superannuation, then face a future of complete uncertainty.

The court also noted that the KSRTC had not yet told the court how it proposed to take care of those pensioners who were left without any means to sustain themselves. In fact, a certain corpus fund ought to have been maintained by the KSRTC to pay off the pensionary benefits.