KSRTC fuel price hike: HC seeks oil companies’ response

The Kerala High Court on Friday sought the response of the public sector oil marketing companies to a plea by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) for a directive to the oil companies to sell the high-speed diesel (HSD) to KSRTC at a price available at their retail outlets in the State.

The KSRTC said in its petition that the action of the oil companies in selling the HSD at a price higher than the maximum retail price to a bulk consumer such as KSRTC was unreasonable and irrational.

The decisions of the oil companies to increase the fuel price for the bulk purchase would result in an accumulated loss of around ₹83,00,000 a day which would add to the current financial crisis of the corporation. The increase in prices would force them to cancel schedules and to increase fares.

The petitioner said the unilateral fixation of the HSD price for bulk consumers was violative of the Monopolistic and Restrictive Trade Practices Act.

The petitioner sought a directive to set up a regulatory board as mandated by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board Act of 2006 to fix and monitor the prices of fuel to protect the consumers.

The KSRTC had earlier approached the Supreme Court with the plea, but withdrew after the court asked it to approach the High Court.