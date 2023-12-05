HamberMenu
KSRTC driver allegedly assaulted in Aluva

December 05, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A KSRTC bus driver was allegedly assaulted by a two-wheeler rider on the national highway at Muttom near Aluva on Sunday evening.

M.H. Jayakumar, 49, of the Kothamangalam depot was the one who came under attack. He was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital at Kalamassery.

The bus was on its way from Munnar to Ernakulam with several passengers, including foreign tourists. The assault was allegedly for overtaking the scooter along the left side. The two-wheeler rider reportedly overtook the bus near metro pillar 206 and parked the scooter across the path of the bus.

According to Mr. Jayakumar’s statement, the accused allegedly forced his way into the bus through the driver’s door and beat him up with the helmet. He was stopped by the conductor and the passengers. A video taken by a passenger has since been circulating on social media.

Following this, the accused also sought treatment at a private hospital in Aluva. The police have registered a case.

