KSRTC depot engineer transferred out

KOCHI

19 October 2020 22:54 IST

The KSRTC has transferred its Ernakulam depot engineer, P.P. Martin, to Sulthan Bathery and appointed P.M. Biju in his place, after photographs of weeds and climbers over electric and other AC buses of the agency parked here went viral on the social media.

The action follows negligence on Mr. Martin’s side, a press release said. He did not abide by the directive of the KSRTC’s CMD, Biju Prabhakar, that all buses have to be inspected and maintained every three days and driven for a short distance, to ensure their serviceability, the release said.

