Kochi

KSRTC depot engineer transferred out

The KSRTC has transferred its Ernakulam depot engineer, P.P. Martin, to Sulthan Bathery and appointed P.M. Biju in his place, after photographs of weeds and climbers over electric and other AC buses of the agency parked here went viral on the social media.

The action follows negligence on Mr. Martin’s side, a press release said. He did not abide by the directive of the KSRTC’s CMD, Biju Prabhakar, that all buses have to be inspected and maintained every three days and driven for a short distance, to ensure their serviceability, the release said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 19, 2020 10:55:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/ksrtc-depot-engineer-transferred-out/article32895549.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY