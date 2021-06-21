KSRTC deploys more buses following plaint

To enable physical distancing

The prompt action by a woman passenger in a crowded KSRTC bus from the city to Vypeen on Friday led to the agency arranging an alternative bus in order to enable physical distancing.

Manjula Kumari of Nayarambalam, a staffer of KMRL, had boarded a bus from Ernakulam Boat Jetty bus stand and found that too many passengers were getting in, with the result that it was tough to maintain physical distancing.

She conveyed this to K.N. Unnikrishnan, MLA, over the phone, following which he took up the matter with District Collector S. Suhas and the police.

Soon after, more KSRTC buses arrived at the stand and the passengers were able to travel to their destinations while adhering to pandemic norms.