KSRTC chief engineer suspended

KOCHI

25 October 2021 22:47 IST

Irregularities detected in construction of buildings in Ernakulam, other places

The KSRTC has suspended from service the head of its civil engineering wing and chief engineer, R. Indu, in the wake of grave irregularities that were detected in the construction of the garage-cum-administrative office near the Ernakulam bus depot, and also in the construction of the bus depot complexes at Harippad, Thodupuzha, Kannur, Chengannur, and Muvattupuzha, said a press release issued by the office of Transport Minister Antony Raju.

The garage near the Ernakulam bus depot, for which then MLA Hibi Eden, allotted ₹2 crore from his constituency fund, had to be abandoned after cracks were detected all through the structure before it was commissioned.

Ms. Indu has also been charged with going out of the way to support contractors.

