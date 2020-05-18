Kochi

KSRTC buses ferry govt. staff

A KSRTC bus ferrying government officials in Kochi on Monday. Only those with identity cards were allowed into the buses. A scene from High Court Junction.

Autorickshaws resume service; SWTD to commence operations from Wednesday

A total of 39 special buses of the KSRTC operated 106 trips on Monday, ferrying government staff from various parts of the district to their offices, following relaxations for public transport during the lockdown.

The buses charged the temporarily hiked fare, which is 50% over the normal fare, in keeping with the temporary hike in minimum fare from ₹8 to ₹12. This is due to the fact that each bus having seating capacity for 45 passengers can carry only a maximum of 30 as per social distancing norms. Only officials with identity cards were allowed into the buses, said a senior KSRTC official. More services will be conducted in keeping with the demand on various routes in the coming days.

Meanwhile, it is not clear as to when private buses will resume services despite the government permitting operators to conduct services with 40% of permitted passenger capacity. “The government has only spoken about the temporary fare hike. We were not consulted before finalising the revised fare. Other aspects like helping bus operators surmount issues like paying taxes, insurance and welfare funds during the lockdown period have not been taken into account. There is no word either on providing diesel without taxes to private operators,” said Lawrence Babu, secretary, Kerala State Private Bus Operators’ Federation. “The government has not announced a relief package for us, although it wrote off tax arrears of the KSRTC, and wages were paid during the two-month lockdown period. Private buses will operate only from June, since most of them have applied for suspension of service under G-form norms,” Mr. Babu added.

Drivers in crisis

A section of autorickshaw operators resumed service on Monday, adhering to the one-passenger norm, said Binu Varghese, secretary, Autorickhaw Drivers Union (AITUC). Most drivers are in crisis as they have not enrolled in the Workers’ Welfare Board, he added.

The State Water Transport Department (SWTD) will resume ferry service from Wednesday, said Shaji Nair, Director, SWTD. “Each ferry can carry 50% of the seating capacity, while the minimum fare has been temporarily hiked by 33% from ₹8 to ₹12. All ferries have been repainted and disinfected in adherence to my Cleaning Challenge,” he said.

Metro and regular train services will resume only after May 31 in keeping with the Centre’s guidelines.

