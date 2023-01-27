KSRTC buses begin service from Vypeen to Ernakulam

January 27, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - KOCHI

The entry of private buses from Vypeen to Kochi city will become a reality in three months, said State Transport Minister Antony Raju.

Speaking after flagging-off the four services of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) from Vypeen to Ernakulam here on Friday, Mr. Raju said the services of the Corporation was a prelude to the entry of private buses. The State government has initiated discussions for clearing legal hurdles to the entry of private buses. The government proposes to complete the process in a time-bound manner. A meeting in this regard will be convened on January 31, the Minister said.

The KSRTC, which is operating 54 trips in the Vypeen sector, is willing to operate more services and add more buses. The Corporation can survive only with the patronage of people. The agency is owned by the people, and it requires their continued patronage, he said.

The KSRTC has introduced a host of reforms in the transport sector. The introduction of budget tourism projects, electric buses, and K-Swift are some of them. The Village Vehicle project (Grama Vandi) of the Corporation has been launched in a few districts, Mr. Raju said.

Presiding over the function, K.N. Unnikrishnan, MLA, said a long-standing demand of the people of Vypeen had been met with the launch of the new KSRTC services. The residents of Vypeen had been demanding the city entry of private buses from Vypeem for the past 18 years. Private buses will soon begin services to the city. The Transport department has planned the trips in such a fashion to cater to the travelling needs of residents, he said.

Thulasi Soman, president, Vypeen block panchayat; Remani Ajayan, president, Pallipuram village panchayat; Mary Vincent, president, Kadamakkudi village panchayat; M.B. Shiny, member, Ernakulam district panchayat; K.T. Sebi, executive director, KSRTC Central Zone, and Sajan V. Scaria, Ernakulam cluster officer, were present.