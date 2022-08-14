KSRTC bus vandalised in Kochi

A KSRTC bus was reportedly vandalized by a private bus crew following an alleged incident of road rage at Kaloor here on Friday. The KSRTC bus was headed to Kothamangalam when the private bus tried to overtake it through the left at Palarivattom in the process of which it hit on the back side of the former. Following this, the private bus chased down the KSRTC bus and vandalized it, the police said. The accused were booked under IPC sections 283, 294 (b), 34 and provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. The police said the accused had caused damage worth ₹20,000, including ₹15,000 towards cancellation of the trip.