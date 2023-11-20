KSRTC bus conductor booked on charge of attacking student

November 20, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - KOCHI

The Perumbavoor police on Monday booked a KSRTC conductor on charge of verbally abusing and hurting a school student using a pen aboard the bus.

The accused is Vimal of Keezhillam in Rayamangalam. The case was registered on a petition lodged by the student. Both the petitioner and the accused were admitted to a hospital after they complained of being attacked.

The police registered the first information report (FIR) invoking Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means or weapons) and 294 (b) (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place) of the Indian Penal Code. “We are yet to record the statements of the parties concerned since they are in hospital,” said police sources.

According to the FIR, the alleged incident took place on the KSRTC bus operating in the Aluva-Muvattupuzha route around 8.40 a.m. The conductor asked the petitioner who was on his way to school to move his bag aside, and when he declined, attacked him with a pen, injuring him above the nose while hurling abuse at him, said the FIR.

In a note circulated on social media, the petitioner’s father alleged that the conductor had abused his son and other students after the bus was halted at the Perumbavoor KSRTC depot. Following this, the students and other passengers in the depot protested in front of the station master’s office. He alleged high-handedness on the part of KSRTC conductors operating from the Perumbavoor depot in the Aluva-Muvattupuzha route.