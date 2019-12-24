KSPCB asked to expedite process of imposing fine on civic bodies

The State Level Monitoring Committee (SLMC) on solid waste management has asked the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) to expedite the process of imposing environment compensation on Kochi Corporation and four municipalities in Ernakulam for their failure to comply with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

Besides Kochi Corporation, the KSPCB had sent notices to five municipalities including Aluva, Kalamassery, Thrikkakara, Thripunithura, and Maradu in October asking why action should not be taken against them for not setting up biomethanation plants for treatment of food waste.

Even though the notices were issued to the civic bodies simultaneously, the KSPCB had fixed compensation and served notice to the Kalamassery municipality alone. The regional office of the KSPCB in Ernakulam had assessed an environment compensation of ₹10.05 crore on Kochi Corporation for its failure to comply with Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 at its Brahmapuram facility.

SLMC Chairman A.V. Ramakrishna Pillai told The Hindu that the KSPCB was asked to speed up the process of imposing environment compensation on the Corporation and the four municipalities.

The action forms part of the follow-up steps being taken in the original Application No: 533-535/2018 (Brahmapuram solid waste issue) and 514/2019 (legacy waste at Brahmapuram) pending before the National Green Tribunal. The Principal Bench of the tribunal in New Delhi had asked the statutory authorities to recover environmental compensation on the basis of polluter-pays principle.

KSPCB Chairman Ajit Haridas said the notice fixing the environment compensation (₹2.47 crore) on the Kalamassery municipality was issued in view of complaints related to a fire reported at the waste dumping site at North Kalamassery and other issues affecting the environment. The process of fixing the final environment compensation on the Kochi Corporation and the four municipalities is progressing. The issue of legacy waste piling up at Brahmapuram would be taken up next week, he said.

No facility

In its notice issued to the erring civic bodies, the KSPCB had said that no treatment facility had been provided for biodegradable waste generated in their jurisdiction and waste was still seen accumulated on the roadside and on land and they had not fully complied with Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

The civic bodies should have ensured bioremediation or capping of old and abandoned dumping sites. As per Section 22(6) of the Solid Waste Management Rules, municipalities have to provide separate storage, collection and transportation facilities for construction and demolition waste.