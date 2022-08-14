KSITIL to be roped in as project management agency for new Infopark Kochi building

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited (KSITIL) is likely to be roped in as the project management agency for the new 3.50 lakh-sq.ft. building proposed at Infopark Kochi.

Discussions are on between the Kerala IT Parks and KSITIL under the Information Technology department regarding the terms and conditions of the project. Infopark Kochi has already received approval for setting up the proposed building.

The plan is to complete the building in two years. Allocation of space will start as the construction nears completion, or at least a queue system will be formed in advance for prospective clients.

The proposed building will come up in the non-Special Economic Zone area. It will predominantly cater for small and medium companies that have been powering the growth of IT in Kerala since the pandemic.

“At no point do we face absolute lack of space in our IT parks. The problem is often the mismatch between space available and the demand for space. For instance, we may have 10,000 sq.ft. space, while the demand may be for a mere 1,000 sq.ft,” said Kerala IT Parks Chief Executive Officer John M. Thomas.

From the government perspective, leasing out larger space as warm shell to be fitted out by individual companies makes economic sense. But in the new building, such fit-outs will be offered as the targeted beneficiaries are small and medium companies. “There is great demand for space from small and medium companies, which have been registering impressive growth rate. It is our responsibility to be an enabler for them rather than merely looking at the cost factor,” said Mr. Thomas.

Meanwhile, the Kerala IT Parks has conceived the proposed IT parks on 100 acres in and around Kochi as self-integrated townships complete with commercial, residential, IT, education, and health care facilities. The proposal is part of the State government’s decision to promote the concept of IT corridor as link-up facilities between IT hubs and spokes along highly accessible areas. The request for land close to highways and airports with high accessibility is before the IT department.

“Once land is made available, we will prepare a master plan based on the shape of the plots. The idea of self-contained townships is to move away from a pattern of development that leads to congestion and a lot of needless travels resulting in not just reduced productivity and loss of time but also greater carbon footprint,” said Mr. Thomas.