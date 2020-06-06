KSINC set to chart a new course

The KSINC’s cruise vessel Nefertiti anchored in the Kochi backwaters.

KOCHI

06 June 2020 01:05 IST

Agency plans business tie-ups with French firms ahead of expansion of services

The Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC), which recorded profit, for the first time since its inception, during last fiscal, is readying for business tie-ups with French firms, in order to achieve its targeted revenue of ₹100 crore in the current fiscal.

A team of experts from shipping and related sectors in France held discussions with officials of the agency early this year. The French firms are expected to send their profiles, from which a list of firms will be prepared, depending on their expertise in areas like construction of ships, boats and canal-cleaning equipment, and freight forwarding, said a senior KSINC official.

The COVID lockdown played spoilsport with further meetings with French firms. A web conference has been planned for September, he added.

The impending tie-up with French firms is seen as a precursor to the agency expanding its operations to districts other than Ernakulam (where it operates a cruise ship, tourist vessels, a pair of ro-ro vessels, and barges) and other States.

The agency has bagged orders to build vessels for District Tourism Promotion Councils. It has also taken up the Malabar-Malanad river cruise circuit (₹4.69 crore) in which it will build boats.

Its other ventures include Ashtamudi lake circuit (₹2.37 crore), Kumarakam water sports, Changanassery water sports, Kodimatha water sports (all three at ₹83 lakh each), Kappil Priyadarshini Club water sports (₹93 lakh), and other projects of the Tourism Department.

CRZ clearance

“We have also ventured into facilitating CRZ clearance for boat jetties. Projects identified in other States include those in Odisha, Bihar, and Lakshadweep. They include one to build vessels to operate in Chilika Lake in Odisha and the Kanika National Park in Bihar.

“A blueprint of an all-weather 25-seater boat for the Lakshadweep Administration had been submitted for approval, while preparations are on to sign agreements with the governments of Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Assam,” said the official.

KSINC is also awaiting government sanction to build floating boat jetties for the State Water Transport Department (SWTD) at Kadamakudy, Mattancherry, and Kakkanad in Kochi. The blueprint of an ammonia barge for FACT is also being drawn up. The agreement process for barges and solar boats for the company is in its last leg.

KSINC, which runs the Fort Kochi-Vypeen ro-ro ferry service for the Kochi Corporation, has also inked an agreement with the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) to run two ro-ro services to carry containers from Wellington Island to Bolgatty Island, in place of a private vessel which was withdrawn for maintenance.