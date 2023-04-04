KSINC launches solar-powered tourist vessel Sooryamshu

April 04, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - KOCHI

Guests who are keen to cruise the vast backwaters off Marine Drive and further into the sea would be able to do so in a week from the comfort of Sooryamshu, a double-decked solar tourist boat from the stable of the Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC).

The ₹3.95-crore vessel that can carry up to 100 passengers was built at a yard in Sri Lanka and is among the few in Kochi whose safety and allied features are certified by the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS). It has a diesel generator to provide backup in case need arises. There is an air-conditioned conference hall-cum-DJ floor in the lower deck and a cafeteria-cum-dining area in the upper deck. There is also a lift to help differently abled and aged people to reach the upper deck and back, sources said.

Cruise packages

The vessel will have a six-hour day cruise priced at ₹799 per person in which it will operate in the Marine Drive-Kadamakudy corridor and later 10 km into the sea. In between, the guests would be able to disembark on an island, have lunch, and partake in activities like angling and boating. In a seven-hour ₹999 package, they would also be able to check out Matsyafed’s fish farm at Njarakkal.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is possibly the first solar-powered tourist vessel in Kerala and the biggest of its kind in the State. The solar panels kept on the roof of the upper deck can be washed using automatic sprinklers installed alongside,” K.T. Chacko, chairman of KSINC, told the media on board the vessel on Tuesday.

On the agency’s tourist vessel operations, managing director R. Girija said its sister tourist vessels Sagara Rani I and Sagara Rani II were high in demand, most often operating four daily trips into the sea from Marine Drive. “The tie-up with the KSRTC’s budget tourism cell has further added to their popularity and that of Nefertiti, our luxury cruise vessel. A tourist vessel or two will be introduced in Beypore once work on a boat jetty there gets over,” she added.

On the forthcoming vessels, Ms. Girija said a 150-passenger tourist vessel would be built. There are also plans to build a 500-tonne barge and to launch a 1,400-tonne barge which would be able to operate on the country’s coastal shipping route.

KSINC commercial manager Cyril V. Abraham and technical manager Anoop Kumar were among those who were present on board the vessel.