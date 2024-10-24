ADVERTISEMENT

KSINC, Cochin Shipyard urged to repair ro-ro vessel in a week

Published - October 24, 2024 08:58 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A meeting held here on Thursday to discuss gaps in the operation of roll-on roll-off (ro-ro) ferries operating on the Vypeen-Fort Kochi route urged the Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) and the Cochin Shipyard to repair the vessel Sethusagar-2 within a week.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting was convened amidst the increasing difficulties faced by hundreds of commuters who depended on the facility. The meeting highlighted the need to step up coordination among the Kochi Corporation, KSINC, and the Cochin Shipyard to ensure that the services were not affected.

The second vessel was withdrawn from service on Tuesday for engine overhaul, which has been overdue. It is due for dry-docking by early next year. On an average, the twin services operate anywhere between 65 and 75 round trips a day accounting for around 5,000 users.

A communication issued by Mayor M. Anilkumar said that monthly meetings would be held in the next one year to improve the services. The income-expenditure statement of ro-ro services will be vetted by a chartered accountant. The Kochi Corporation and the Cochin Shipyard will soon sign the agreement for the construction of the third ro-ro vessel. The Mayor requested the Shipyard authorities to complete the construction of the vessel within a year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The meeting was held after an incident on Monday in which the engine of one of the two ro-ro ferries operating in the Vypeen-Fort Kochi corridor stopped functioning owing to overheating midway through a trip and drifted away. The KSINC had attributed the technical glitch to the sea chest of the vessel getting blocked disrupting the intake of seawater that serves as a coolant.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US