KSINC, Cochin Shipyard urged to repair ro-ro vessel in a week

A meeting held here on Thursday to discuss gaps in the operation of roll-on roll-off (ro-ro) ferries operating on the Vypeen-Fort Kochi route urged the Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) and the Cochin Shipyard to repair the vessel Sethusagar-2 within a week.

The meeting was convened amidst the increasing difficulties faced by hundreds of commuters who depended on the facility. The meeting highlighted the need to step up coordination among the Kochi Corporation, KSINC, and the Cochin Shipyard to ensure that the services were not affected.

The second vessel was withdrawn from service on Tuesday for engine overhaul, which has been overdue. It is due for dry-docking by early next year. On an average, the twin services operate anywhere between 65 and 75 round trips a day accounting for around 5,000 users.

A communication issued by Mayor M. Anilkumar said that monthly meetings would be held in the next one year to improve the services. The income-expenditure statement of ro-ro services will be vetted by a chartered accountant. The Kochi Corporation and the Cochin Shipyard will soon sign the agreement for the construction of the third ro-ro vessel. The Mayor requested the Shipyard authorities to complete the construction of the vessel within a year.

The meeting was held after an incident on Monday in which the engine of one of the two ro-ro ferries operating in the Vypeen-Fort Kochi corridor stopped functioning owing to overheating midway through a trip and drifted away. The KSINC had attributed the technical glitch to the sea chest of the vessel getting blocked disrupting the intake of seawater that serves as a coolant.