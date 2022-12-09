KSINC announces ro-ro between Fort Kochi and Bolgatty

December 09, 2022 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - KOCHI

Kochi-based Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) will deploy a container roll on, roll off (ro-ro) ferry in the Fort Kochi-Bolgatty corridor from Sunday to Wednesday on a trial basis to cater to commuters and motorists in the Fort Kochi-Vypeen corridor.

ADVERTISEMENT

The vessel owned by the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) would operate from 7.45 a.m. to 4 p.m., considering the additional rush of passengers during the festival season when Fort Kochi would play host to the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, said KSINC managing director R. Girija.

Another reason that is attributed to the container ro-ro being deployed on the route is the withdrawal from service of Sethusagar 1, a conventional ro-ro owned by the Kochi Corporation and operated by the KSINC owing to mechanical problems. This followed a snag to its Denmark-made propulsion system. The Cochin Shipyard estimates that spare parts will arrive here from Denmark in another three weeks.

Being much bigger than its regular counterpart, the container ro-ro will not be able to call at the Vypeen ro-ro terminal and hence it is being diverted to the Bolgatty terminal, it is learnt.