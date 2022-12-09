KSINC announces ro-ro between Fort Kochi and Bolgatty

December 09, 2022 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Kochi-based Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) will deploy a container roll on, roll off (ro-ro) ferry in the Fort Kochi-Bolgatty corridor from Sunday to Wednesday on a trial basis to cater to commuters and motorists in the Fort Kochi-Vypeen corridor.

ADVERTISEMENT

The vessel owned by the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) would operate from 7.45 a.m. to 4 p.m., considering the additional rush of passengers during the festival season when Fort Kochi would play host to the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, said KSINC managing director R. Girija.

Another reason that is attributed to the container ro-ro being deployed on the route is the withdrawal from service of Sethusagar 1, a conventional ro-ro owned by the Kochi Corporation and operated by the KSINC owing to mechanical problems. This followed a snag to its Denmark-made propulsion system. The Cochin Shipyard estimates that spare parts will arrive here from Denmark in another three weeks.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Being much bigger than its regular counterpart, the container ro-ro will not be able to call at the Vypeen ro-ro terminal and hence it is being diverted to the Bolgatty terminal, it is learnt.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US