  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Messi and Argentina take on Netherlands in battle of heavyweights

KSINC announces ro-ro between Fort Kochi and Bolgatty

December 09, 2022 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Kochi-based Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) will deploy a container roll on, roll off (ro-ro) ferry in the Fort Kochi-Bolgatty corridor from Sunday to Wednesday on a trial basis to cater to commuters and motorists in the Fort Kochi-Vypeen corridor.

The vessel owned by the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) would operate from 7.45 a.m. to 4 p.m., considering the additional rush of passengers during the festival season when Fort Kochi would play host to the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, said KSINC managing director R. Girija.

Another reason that is attributed to the container ro-ro being deployed on the route is the withdrawal from service of Sethusagar 1, a conventional ro-ro owned by the Kochi Corporation and operated by the KSINC owing to mechanical problems. This followed a snag to its Denmark-made propulsion system. The Cochin Shipyard estimates that spare parts will arrive here from Denmark in another three weeks.

Being much bigger than its regular counterpart, the container ro-ro will not be able to call at the Vypeen ro-ro terminal and hence it is being diverted to the Bolgatty terminal, it is learnt.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.