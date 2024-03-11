GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KSIDC was not vigilant about suspicious financial transactions of CMRL, Registrar of Companies tells HC

March 11, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) was not at all vigilant about the suspicious money transactions between Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) and Exalogic Solutions, an IT company owned by T. Veena, daughter of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, despite it holding more than 13% stake in CMRL, according to an affidavit filed by the Registrar of Companies (ROC) before the Kerala High Court.

The affidavit has been filed in response to a writ petition by the KSIDC challenging the investigation by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office’s (SFIO) into the affairs of CMRL, KSIDC, and Exalogic Solutions Private Limited. The affidavit pointed out that though KSIDC had submitted before the court that it had taken up the issue of illegal money transactions with the CMRL and received a reply, it was not known why it had not been mentioned in its reply to the ROC. This conduct of KSIDC gave rise to suspicion regarding the genuineness of CMRL response. The suspicion was fortified when KSIDC said in an RTI reply that it had not received any reply from CMRL to its letter seeking an explanation on the financial deals. The affidavit also said that the non-furnishing of details by the KSIDC regarding its communications with the CMRL on the illegal financial deal lend credence to the suspicion that the Corporation had attempted to cover up something.

The affidavit also added that if the contention of the corporation that investigation by the SFIO would tarnish its image was accepted, then no FIR or inquiry or inspection or any action could be ordered or taken against the corporation.

