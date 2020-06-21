KSIDC to invite fresh tenders for legacy waste rehabilitation

The Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) will float fresh tenders for the rehabilitation of legacy (old) waste at the dump site of the Kochi Corporation at Brahmapuram next week.

The decision to float fresh tenders was taken as only one agency had qualified the minimum eligibility criteria when an e-tender was floated on March 20. The tenders for the waste-to-energy (WTE) plant at Brahmapuram will also be floated next week, according to KSIDC officials.

Zonta Infratech Pvt. Ltd. and a consortium of GJ Nature Care and Energy Pvt. Ltd. and Equipo, Polland, (GJ Nature Care and Energy Pvt. Ltd. as the lead member) had submitted bids for the rehabilitation of legacy waste at Brahmapuram in response to the first tender.

A meeting of the State Level Advisory Committee on Waste Management held in Thiruvananthapuram on May 18 decided not to consider the bid submitted by the consortium of GJ Nature Care Pvt. Ltd. and Equipo, Polland, as the consortium had not provided mandatory and adequate supporting documents to prove the minimum eligibility for technical and financial criteria as specified in the request for proposal (RPF), according to the minutes of the meeting.

The committee had accepted the consolidated turnover submitted by Zonta Infratech Pvt. Ltd. to meet the financial criteria for minimum eligibility and directed that the technical evaluation of the bid may be done by the bid evaluation committee. The decision to float fresh tenders was taken on the basis of the fact that only one of the two agencies qualified to meet the minimum eligibility criteria mentioned in the RPF document.

WTE plant

The tenders for the waste-to-energy plant at Brahmapuram will be floated next week. The government had rejected a plea by GJ Eco Power Ltd. to review the decision to cancel its agreement with the Kochi Corporation for setting up the plant.

The government had issued an order on June 5 directing the KSIDC managing director to take immediate steps to float a request for proposal to select a suitable concessionaire for setting up a centralised waste treatment plant at Brahmapuram. The proposed WTE plant having a capacity to process minimum 300 tonnes per day will be implemented on Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) basis.