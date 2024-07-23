KSIDC should facilitate SFIO investigation and should not adopt face-saving tactics: Centre tells HC

The Central government has informed the Kerala High Court that the decision of the Kerala State Industries Development Corporation(KSIDC) to seek a forensic audit of the financial transactions of the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) was a face-saving attempt to wriggle out of the investigation being conducted by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO).

The submission was made by the Registrar of Companies in an affidavit filed in response to a petition by KSIDC challenging the SFIO investigation into the affairs of CMRL, KSIDC, and the defunct IT company owned by Veena, daughter of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The affidavit said that the company could not just take shelter under its decision to demand forensic audit and escape fan Investigation by a Central agency on ground of losing its reputation before the public. Rather it should facilitate the ongoing investigation by the SFIO.

It pointed out that board meeting of the KSIDC held on February 7 had directed its Managing Director to put in place proper standard operating procedures for the nominee directors of the Corporation for reporting on activities and issues in the assisted companies as also for taking instructions on important issues from KSIDC and implementing a monitoring mechanism for them.

The decision pointed to the lacunae in the governance structure of the company. KSIDC is the second largest individual shareholder in the CMRL, it said.

