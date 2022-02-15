KSIDC-funded firm emerges aviation tech leader

Verteil Technologies has signed up 30 global airlines as clients

Special Correspondent

KOCHI

Seed-funded by the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC), the aviation distribution technology company, Verteil Technologies, has signed up 30 global airline companies and plans to add another 60 more to its list of clients by the end of the year.

The company with experience in airline passenger reservation systems, had received a soft loan of ₹25 lakh in 2016. The seeds of the startup was sown with the arrival of the Internet, which provided the right opportunity to look beyond the legacy system of Global Distribution System (GDS) for airline distribution services, which had been driving transactions between travel industry service providers such as airlines and hotels, and travel agents.

Verteil sensed an opportunity when the International Air Transportation Association introduced the New Distribution Capability (NDC), a technology standard that transformed the way airline products are retailed to travellers.

The traditional airline distribution had serious limitations in offering customised services to passengers while a wider range of retailing can be done by the airlines. Verteil has already partnered with international airlines including Emirates, Cathay Pacific, and Lufthansa and is in the process of adding more airlines by the end of this year, company sources said.

“We are happy to have extended financial support to Verteil Technologies during their early days when they needed financial support the most. This underlines KSIDC’s philosophy of extending a timely helping hand to start-ups that are potential winners”, said KSIDC managing director M. G. Rajamanickam.