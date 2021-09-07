KSEB’s solar power programme gets enthusiastic response

KOCHI

07 September 2021 21:57 IST

Board to pay ₹3.50 per unit of power generated at solar farms proposed under the scheme

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), which had invited applications from landowners to join a campaign to generate solar power, has received enthusiastic response, with enquiries exceeding the proposed target of around 40 MW.

KSEB sources said on Tuesday that the invitation was targeted at landowners, holding at least two acres or more, which were lying fallow, unsuitable for farming activities and receiving sufficient sunlight to generate solar power.

The solar power generation programme was launched as part of an initiative of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthan Mahabhiyan (PM KUSUM) scheme, which aims to help farmers install solar pumps and grid-connected solar and other renewable power plants across the country.

The solar power generation campaign has been envisaged in such a way that landowners can either lease out the land to a developer, who will install solar panels and sell the power generated to the KSEB and pay landowners the rent or the latter can install the panels and sell the power generated directly to the KSEB.

The board will pay ₹3.50 per unit of power generated at any of the solar farms proposed under the scheme. It also said that if the land was leased by the board, it will pay 10 paise per unit for a period of 25 years to landowners as rental per unit of power generated, ensuring a return of around ₹25,000 per acre a year. It is estimated that 0.25 MW power can be generated from an acre of solar farm.

The KSEB is targetting land, including abandoned granite quarries, while avoiding land-falling under the Forest Act, Coastal Zone Management Act, and The Kerala Conservation of Paddy and Wetland Act.

The KSEB had also implemented a programme to generate 50 MW of power from panels installed on rooftops during 2019-20 utilising a scheme under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.