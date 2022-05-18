KSEB staff strength: HC seeks affidavit from govt., board

No justification in hiking pay, number of staff, says PIL by industrial consumers

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the State government, the Kerala State Electricity Board Limited (KSEBL) and the Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission to file affidavits within two weeks on a public interest litigation against the move to increase the staff strength in the electricity board.

The petition was filed by the Kerala High Tension and Extra High Tension Industrial Electricity Consumers Association. According to it, the board was running at a heavy loss despite selling energy at a higher rate to consumers. This was because of the unjustified salary agreement entered into by the board with trade unions without examining the impact of such agreements and its liability. There was absolutely no justification in increasing the salary and number of employees, especially when technical devices were being used for meter reading, billing and collection of energy charges.

Against studies

The petition pointed out that a request by the KSEB for increasing the strength of the employees was now pending before the regulatory commission. The board had made the request when all the studies had uniformly suggested reduction of the work force to make it commercially viable. In fact, the board was buckling under pressure from the trade unions, by agreeing for an increase in the labour force and for an increase in salary.

The petitioner sought a directive to the regulatory commission not to take up or consider any proposal of the board for increasing the man power, as it will result in additional financial commitment for the board.