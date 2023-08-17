ADVERTISEMENT

KSEB pays ₹3.5 lakh compensation to farmer

August 17, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - KOCHI

The banana plants in his plot were cut down, as they reportedly touched the high-tension power line passing overhead

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) on Thursday handed over a compensation of ₹3.5 lakh to a farmer at Varapetty, whose banana plants were cut down, as they reportedly touched the high-tension power line passing overhead the plot.

The compensation was handed over by Antony John, MLA, to Thomas Kavumpuram in the presence of senior officials of the KSEB and the Department of Agriculture.

More than 400 banana plants, most of them bunched, were reportedly chopped down. However, the incident triggered a row after farmers’ groups demanded compensation attributing the incident to the “anti-farmer policy” of the government. Minister for Agriculture P. Prasad and senior officials of the KSEB had visited the site following the incident.

