HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KSEB pays ₹3.5 lakh compensation to farmer

The banana plants in his plot were cut down, as they reportedly touched the high-tension power line passing overhead

August 17, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) on Thursday handed over a compensation of ₹3.5 lakh to a farmer at Varapetty, whose banana plants were cut down, as they reportedly touched the high-tension power line passing overhead the plot.

The compensation was handed over by Antony John, MLA, to Thomas Kavumpuram in the presence of senior officials of the KSEB and the Department of Agriculture.

More than 400 banana plants, most of them bunched, were reportedly chopped down. However, the incident triggered a row after farmers’ groups demanded compensation attributing the incident to the “anti-farmer policy” of the government. Minister for Agriculture P. Prasad and senior officials of the KSEB had visited the site following the incident.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.