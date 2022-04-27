KSEB officers staging satyagraha only after taking leave, association tells Kerala High Court

Board tells HC that customers affected by officers’ strikes

The KSEB Officers Association (KSEBOA) has informed the Kerala High Court that it has not resorted to strike but has conducted a “relay satyagraha, that too after availing leave from the board.” The submission was made by the counsel for the association when a public interest litigation against the officers’ strike came up for hearing on Tuesday.

The counsel for the association further submitted that the satyagraha was being conducted by the members of the association as a part of collective bargaining for which they had a right.

Meanwhile, the counsel for the KSEB submitted that the participants in the strike conducted between April 5 to 19 had absented themselves without taking valid leave. Customers across the State were inconvenienced due to the unauthorised absence of about 400 officers who left office without making alternative arrangements. The customers had to be turned away from around 100 offices due to the unauthorised absence of the officers, the counsel added.

The counsel also told the court that the association now proposed to start an indefinite fast before the Vydyuthi Bhavanam in the capital, which was impermissible for the officers who had controlling responsibilities under the rules.

If the indefinite strike went on, it would derail the service-level applications of the utility and cause huge commercial losses, which will, in turn, affect the revenue commitments to procure power and defray the employee charges in May 2022. During the strike days, power disruption in the State was above 50% compared to the disruptions in normal days, the board’s counsel said.