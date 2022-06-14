KSEB consumers cautioned against fake messages

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has cautioned consumers against falling prey to false messages that claim that consumers had not paid their bills and hence the power supply would be cut. The messages also ask the consumers to contact a given number to avoid possible disconnection. These messages have not originated in Kerala or India, Electricity Board sources said. Efforts are on to trace the source of these messages. The board has also approached the Police Cyber Cell with the complaint that several customers were receiving fake messages on power disconnection. Police sources said the Cyber Cell has been creating awareness of these messages.