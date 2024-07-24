KSCDC graft case: HC sets aside decline of sanction for CBI to prosecute former officials

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday set aside an order of the State government declining sanction to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for prosecuting R. Chandrasekharan and K.A. Ratheesh, former Chairman and former managing director respectively of the Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation (KSCDC) in a corruption case.

The case relate to procuring inferior quality raw cashew nut from abroad worth ₹600 crore between 2006 and 2015.

Justice Kauser Edappgath, while allowing a petition filed by Kadakampally Manoj challenging the order of the government, also directed the government to examine the CBI’s request for sanction afresh and take a decision in three months.

The court also ordered that further proceedings in the case pending before the Thiruvananthapuram Chief Judicial Magistrate Court be kept in abeyance till a decision was taken by the government on the sanction request.

The court also dismissed petitions filed by Mr. Ratheesh and Mr. Chandrasekharan seeking to discharge them from the case on the ground that the final report did not disclose any offence against the accused.

The court observed that the sanctioning authority passed the order without considering the material furnished and the report submitted by the CBI in the correct legal perspective.

It does not reflect the application of mind to the existence or otherwise of a prima facie case regarding the commission of an offence under Section 13(1)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act by the accused.

The sanctioning authority must exercise the discretion to refuse or grant sanction judiciously. The authority was required to assign valid reasons why it did not consider it necessary to grant sanction for prosecution. The order was bereft of reasons. Hence, it could not be sustained.

