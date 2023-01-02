KSCADC for integrated development of Vypeen-Munambam coast

January 02, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala State Coastal Area Development Corporation (KSCADC) has mooted taking up a comprehensive and integrated development of the 20-km coastal segment between Vypeen and Munambam based on a study by IIT Madras, funded by Goshree Islands Development Authority.

The stretch of the coast requires an integrated approach by employing groyne fields, offshore breakwaters, and strengthening of existing seawalls, while also leaving certain segments in their present state. The study also suggested creating fishing villages in the segment, of which studies were carried out at 16 locations.

The integrated approach to coast protection with creation of fishing villages will lead to extending fishing days to about eight months from the present four months. This will be helped by safe grounding facilities with groynes in prescribed angles.

The coastal conservation warrants a comprehensive investigative study at all the sites to ensure the geo-technical stability of the proposed structures, said IIT-M professors V. Sundar and S.A. Sannasiraj, who led the three-year study, which was formally released last week. The team also employed wave analysis and prediction of sand movements.

The study called for “meticulous and continuous monitoring” of the shoreline changes during the construction phase of the protection and any major deviations from the equilibrium have to be brought to the notice of IIT Madras, Prof. Sundar said in his presentation, which was attended by industries minister P. Rajeeve, K.N. Unnikrishnan, MLA, and former MLA S. Sarma.

Mr. Sarma said on Monday that funds would be no constraint to completing the sea protection works in the segment. Mr. Rajeeve said that the report had come out ahead of the preparations for the 2023-24 budget. The seawalls along Chellanam coast are being built in a time-bound manner and the works in Vypeen can be carried out on similar lines.

Mr. Unnikrishnan emphasised the growing importance of tourism as a segment of the State economy. The coastal protection works will also raise the standard of living of people in the area.

Mr. Sarma had said that if money is sanctioned for the initial expenses, it would be possible to complete these works by the time the estimate is ready and actual works can be taken up.

According to the study, the fishing villages will come up at Malippuram and Veliyathumparambu. The breakwaters will come up at Puthenkadappuram and Syed Mohammed Kadappuram. The existing seawall will be strengthened at Aniyal, Pazhangad, and Aarattukadavu. Cherai, Kuzhuppilly, and Valappu will be developed and beautified to encourage tourism as part of the programme.