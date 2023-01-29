Krishnabalan Paliath to step down as manager of Paliam Trusts

January 29, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - KOCHI

Krishnabalan Paliath will retire from his position as manager of Paliam Group Devaswom Trust and Paliam Eswara Seva Trust with effect from February 1, 2023. In a communication here, he said his last working day in the position would be Tuesday, January 31. He thanked all for the support he received during his tenure as the manager of Paliam Trusts. He will hand over responsibilities to Venugopal Paliath on February 1, 2023, he said as he appealed for continued support for Paliam Trusts.