Krishna Iyer’s house in Kochi to be converted into a memorial

KOCHI

06 January 2022 21:45 IST

The government has initiated steps to convert ‘Satgamaya’, residence of late V.R. Krishna Iyer on M.G. Road here, into a memorial for the legendary jurist.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve, who visited the house on Thursday, said the government was thinking about setting up a memorial for Krishna Iyer when it came across reports that his children had initiated steps to sell the house. The government informed them about its willingness to convert the house into a memorial for him, he said.

Krishna Iyer’s children said they were ready to sell the house to the government. The initial talks had been completed and the government would soon arrive at a final decision, said the Minister.

