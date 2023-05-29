Krishna Iyer Movement requests CM to expedite steps to appoint permanent director for CCRC

May 29, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - KOCHI

Justice V.R. Krishna Iyer Movement has urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to ensure timely installation of various facilities and staff appointments before the proposed inauguration of the building for Cochin Cancer Research Centre (CCRC) in November.

In a letter sent to Mr. Vijayan, the representatives of the organisation said immediate intervention of the government was required for appointing a permanent director for the centre. The doctor holding charge of the director had gone on long leave.

The CCRC, which is being envisaged as a research organisation, required a person who had proven his research and administrative expertise in the field. “We have requested the government to set up a committee comprising the heads of various cancer hospitals in the country to select a new director,” said N.K. Sanilkumar of the Justice V. R Krishna Iyer Movement.

The letter pointed out that the centre would require about 2,000 staff members. Of this, around 350 personnel have to be appointed in the first phase. The government could carry out the appointments through the Public Service Commission as done at Regional Cancer Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, to select qualified persons. The patients were hopeful that the authorities would ensure facilities for radiation treatment and operation, once the new building turned functional, stated the letter.