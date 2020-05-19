Krishi Vigyan Kendra offers expertise to farmers

KOCHI

19 May 2020 21:09 IST

The farm service centre under the Ernakulam Krishi Vigyan Kendra of the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute has received a large number of appeals for support for different farm-related activities in the wake of the lockdown against COVID-19.

The centre launched last year offers all kinds of services to farmers in using machinery such as tractors, power tillers, power weeders, different types of ploughs, rotavators, earth augers, motorised and hand operated sprayers, paddy transplanters, agro waste shredder, slurry pumps, and water pumps.

Tractor-operated bund former, a tool used to prepare terraces for cultivation of tapioca and ginger, was the most-sought-after machinery at the centre, said Shinoj Subramaniam, head of KVK.

Machinery for other uses such as land preparation for vegetable cultivation and digging for banana were also receiving big demand from farmers. The KCK centre also offered agricultural expertise to farmers, he said.

“The farm service centre was launched with the aim of ensuring various services in agriculture to the public under one roof. At present, trained staff of the KVK provides technical services such as land preparation, pond preparation, fish cage fabrication and ploughing”, he said.

Those who require the services may contact: 9526120666.