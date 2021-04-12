KRFB to soon decide on building bridge at Kathrikadavu

KOCHI

NH Bypass-Thammanam-Pullepady-M.G. Road corridor slated to be widened into four-lane stretch

The Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB) will shortly take a call on building a bridge at Kathrikadavu, across the Kaloor-Kadavanthra Road, to ensure smooth flow of vehicles on NH Bypass-Thammanam-Pullepady-M.G. Road corridor which is slated to be widened into a four-lane stretch.

The project preparation unit will suggest whether a four-lane bridge is necessary here or whether a traffic island or roundabout will serve the purpose for now. The alignment of the proposed corridor passed through less than 50 m away from the northern end of Kathrikadavu bridge on the Kaloor-Kadavanthra Road, said sources.

Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) Chairman V. Salim said a four-lane overbridge would be ideal at the junction.

The KRFB had taken over the project to widen the corridor from the Public Works Department (Roads wing) earlier this year. “A traffic survey and turning-movement survey to finalise the design of six junctions on the stretch, at Chakkaraparambu on NH Bypass, Thammanam, Karnakodam, Kathrikadavu, Pullepady and Padma Junction, are over. The road will not have any curves, except probably near Thammanam market. The survey team also completed a California Bearing Ratio (CBR) study, to assess the sub-grade strength of the corridor. Care will be taken to have wide junctions having dedicated free-left turns, since narrow junctions are the bane of Kochi,” said the sources.

The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), which is slated to fund the project, insists on having results of all technical tests, to ensure longevity of roads and pavements. It is mandatory to get the agency’s financial sanction to begin ground-level land acquisition. The estimated project cost of around ₹300 crore for the road project might vary, depending on the outcome of the detailed project report, which will be finalised soon and handed over to the KRFB.

Once completed, the road corridor will considerably augment the much needed east-west road connectivity in Kochi, by linking NH Bypass with M.G. Road. The KRFB has set a year’s deadline from the moment widening works begin, to develop the four-lane road.