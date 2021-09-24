KRFB to consider flyover at Kathrikadavu in Kochi

‘It will streamline traffic in the proposed M.G. Road-NH Bypass corridor’

The Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB) will examine the feasibility of readying a flyover linking the eastern side of Kathrikadavu Junction, ending beyond the Jewish cemetery on the western side, it was decided on Friday.

This followed a joint inspection of the area by Hibi Eden, MP; T.J. Vinod and P.T. Thomas MLAs; Mayor M. Anilkumar, District Collector Jafar Malik, and officials of the Kochi Corporation and KRFB. Among the objectives was to discuss with the cemetery authorities the need to acquire a portion of the cemetery land as part of the project to develop M.G. Road-Pullepady-Thammanam-NH Bypass Road into a four-lane corridor.

A flyover / overbridge that was already under consideration at Kathrikadavu was dropped in the detailed project report (DPR) readied a month ago for the development of the road, considering the need to acquire an additional three metres of land on either side at Kathrikadavu Junction to build service roads.

“We suggested that a flyover extending beyond the cemetery on the western side be built, considering the potential hassles associated with acquiring a part of the cemetery land. KRFB officials said they would study the proposal,” Mr. Anilkumar said.

A 500-metre-long flyover will streamline traffic flow in the proposed corridor that will be widened, while also helping overcome hassles associated with acquiring the cemetery land. It has to be decided whether the flyover mooted will be 22 metres wide as the rest of the corridor or be limited to 14 metres to prevent additional land acquisition for service roads, sources said.

There are three types of land in the corridor that will be widened to 22 metres — ones which were handed over to the Kochi Corporation free of cost to develop the road, those for which compensation was paid, and those for which compensation was not given. The land will be notified and details handed over to the KRFB, it is learnt.