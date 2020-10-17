KRDCL entrusted with feasibility study on coaching terminal

The Southern Railway has formally given the nod to Kerala Rail Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL) to do a feasibility study to develop Ernakulam Marshalling Yard as a new coaching terminal.

KRDCL had also sought the Railway’s consent to ready a detailed report for the project envisaged in 110 acres of Railway land in the Ponnurunni-Kathrikadavu area.

Hibi Eden, MP, had in September written to the Southern Railway, demanding that the agency be entrusted with the two studies. He made the demand as there was delay by the Railway Land Development Authority in readying a feasibility study. The proposal is to hew out six platforms in the area, on a public-private partnership basis, in the first phase.

Once readied, the terminal is expected to considerably decongest Ernakulam Junction and Town railway stations, while speeding up train movement in central Kerala.