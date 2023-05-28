KPOA resolution calls for permission to handcuff accused

May 28, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - KOCHI

Permission should be granted to handcuff the accused, demanded a resolution moved at the State conference of the Kerala Police Officers’ Association (KPOA) that concluded in Angamaly on Saturday.

The resolution observed that the police who were supposed to ensure the safety of the public were also facing security threats. The tendency to attack the police while dealing with those with a violent streak is on the rise. The police were severely criticised for not handcuffing the accused who killed a doctor who treated him at the Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital earlier this month.

The police have to frequently take into custody criminals and accused who act violently under the influence of alcohol and drugs. They are not allowed to even handcuff such elements.

The resolution sought an end to the situation where the police are not allowed to use handcuffs to protect themselves and the people (from the violent conduct of the accused).

The KPOA expressed disappointment over not bringing before law those accused of attacking the Vizhinjam police station. Action should be taken against those who conspired and led the attack.

Payment of five instalments of dearness allowance, direct appointment of sub inspectors annually, reducing the validity of the rank list to one year, introducing eight-hour shift for police officers, deploying modern digital fingerprint recording machines at all police stations for efficient investigation, reinstating videoconferencing to reduce prisoner escort duty to the minimum, addressing shortcomings in the Medisep insurance scheme, and introduction of a solid intelligence system were the other demands raised.

