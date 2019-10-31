KPCC chief to take decision in Kochi Mayor issue

KPCC president Mullapally Ramachandran will decide the fate of Kochi Mayor Soumini Jain.

The Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the Congress, which discussed organisational issues, including the outcome of the five Assembly bypolls and the Kochi Mayor issue in Thiruvanathapruam on Wednesday, entrusted the task of taking the final decision to Mr. Ramachandran.

The KPCC president was not available for comment as the meeting ended in the early hours of Thursday.

Though Ms. Jain had reached Thiruvanathapruam on Wednesday afternoon as directed by the party leadership, she was asked to wait for the PAC meeting to be over.

The demand for replacing the Mayor could not be discussed earlier as the senior party leaders, including Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy were preoccupied, and Ms. Jain was made to wait.

Some of the Congress leaders, who were privy to the discussions, confirmed that the issue of replacing Ms. Jain, as demanded by a section of the Congress leaders, was discussed at the meeting.

Though Ms. Jain was not summoned to the meeting, the Mayor later met Mr. Ramachandran at his residence in the early hours of Thursday.

Final call

According to Ms. Jain, the KPCC president confirmed that no decision had been taken at the PAC meeting and a final call on the contentious issue would be taken later.

Incidentally, a section of the Congress leaders, including some legislators and councillors, had been campainging for her ouster from the post.

Dissidents’ demand

The dissidents had been demanding in party forums that Ms. Jain be replaced with Shiny Mathew, the chairperson of the Town Planning Standing Committee of the Kochi Corporation.

Incidentally, the election to the post Deputy Mayor will be conducted on November 13. The vacancy in the post was caused by the election of T.J. Vinod to the Assembly in the recent byelection.

Council session

Meanwhile, the meeting of the Kochi Corporation Council, scheduled to be held on Thursday, is expected to be a stormy one with the opposition likely to raise the issue of the massive flooding the city experienced on October 21, the polling day.

The Congress councillors opposed to Ms. Jain are also likely to use the opportunity and join the opposition protest.