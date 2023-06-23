KPCC Chief K. Sudhakaran arrested, released on bail in cheating case

June 23, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - KOCHI

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran was arrested by the Crime Branch after nearly eight hours of grilling in connection with a cheating case involving Monson Mavunkal, accused in a fake antiquities case, on Friday evening.

However, Mr. Sudhakaran was immediately released on bail in compliance with an interim bail order of the High Court, which had directed that in the event of arrest he should be released on bail on execution of a bond for ₹50,000 with two solvent sureties.

The court had passed the order while considering an anticipatory bail plea filed by Mr. Sudhakaran earlier this month after he was served notice by the Crime Branch summoning him for questioning.

Emerging after being released on bail, Mr. Sudhakaran reiterated that he had full confidence in the judiciary and remarked that court may decide the merit and demerits of the case. He, however, declined to disclose the statements he gave to the Crime Branch.

“After this interrogation, I am fully confident that the police have no evidence against me in this case. I have no apprehensions. I am determined to face any crisis and won’t go into hiding,” he said.

Mr. Sudhakaran was arraigned as the accused in the cheating case earlier this month after the petitioners who lodged a complaint against Monson of duping them of ₹10 crore accused that they had paid another ₹25 lakh in the presence of Mr. Sudhakaran at the former’s house in Kaloor. His arrest comes nearly two years after the arrest of the prime accused Monson in September 2021.

Reportedly, the investigators confronted Mr. Sudhakaran with digital evidence establishing his presence at Monson’s home when the petitioners claimed to have handed over the money and Monson’s employees’ statements to that effect. The investigators also corroborated the statements with the petitioners.

The move to arrest the KPCC chief has not been taken lightly by Congress, which has given a clarion call for for strong protests, including the observation of black day, across the State in the coming days. Talking to media outside the Crime Branch office, Congress leaders M. Lyju and T.U. Radhakrishnan dubbed the move as a political conspiracy aimed at weakening the Congress in the State.

“We were expecting the arrest and had come prepared considering the vindictive nature of this government. He could not be held in custody as the High Court had already given the directive that he be released on bail,” said Mr. Lyju.

Asked about Mr. Sudhakaran’s alleged involvement in a Pocso case in which Monson was convicted for life imprisonment recently, Mr. Lyju said that there was no need to respond to the agenda of CPI(M) mouthpieces. CPI (M) secretary M.V. Govindan had courted controversy after he said that the Crime Branch would interrogate Mr. Sudhakaran in the Pocso case as well. However, the agency had summarily denied it.

