KPCC chief booked for provocative speech

March 20, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Central police has registered a case against Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran on charge of provocation with intent to cause riot during a speech he delivered at a protest demonstration outside the Kochi Corporation office on Thursday. He stands booked under Section 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Indian Penal Code. The police registered the case based on a complaint filed by Corporation councillor Benedict Fernandez of the CPI(M).

The complainant said that the Congress leader used derogatory words to address the Chief Minister of the State and called upon his activists to use force to prevent employees of the Corporation from working. He alleged that it was following the provocative speech that the Opposition activists attacked the Corporation Secretary.

