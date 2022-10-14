KPCC asks Eldose to give explanation before October 20

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has given an ultimatum of sorts to beleaguered Congress legislator Eldose P. Kunnappillil. He has been asked to submit an explanation by October 20 about the allegations of abduction and rape levelled against him by a woman or face stringent disciplinary action. KPCC president K. Sudhakaran has issued a letter to that effect to the legislator, said T.U. Radhakrishnan, KPCC general secretary in charge of organisational affairs.

“Eldose is facing serious allegations that a public servant should never faced. Hence, he should give an honest explanation on the issue within a specific time failing which stern disciplinary action will be taken,“ the letter warned.

The legislator remains incommunicado since a police case was registered against him. The Thiruvananthapuram district court is set to hear his anticipatory plea on Saturday.