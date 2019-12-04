Kozhikode reaching out to the differently abled

When Kerala bagged the award for best performing State with regard to empowerment of differently abled on Tuesday on the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disability, Kozhikode district too has something to feel proud of. The district tops the list for distributing the maximum number of legal guardianship certificates of intellectually challenged children under the National Trust. Additionally, around 9,000 intellectually challenged children have been enrolled in the Centrally-sponsored Niramaya insurance, the highest in the State.

P.Sikander, secretary of National Trust said that the achievement was made possible through the district administration’s “Oppam” programme in which, the District Collector visited various local bodies to hear complaints regarding the benefits for the differently-abled people.

Meanwhile, the day was observed with a variety of programmes in the district. The Department of Social Justice had organised cultural competitions for the differently-abled.

The prizes were distributed by Sub Collector Priyanka G. Speaking on the occasion, District Panchayat President Babu Parasseri assured the differently-abled persons that the State would do whatever it took to support them.

Differently-abled students who excelled in undergraduate and postgraduate courses, as well as NSS and NCC units that performed well for the empowerment of differently-abled, were honoured on the occasion.

The institutions under “Thanal” (Daya Rehabilitation Trust, Vatakara) organised various cultural programmes at the Kozhikode Town Hall on Tuesday. The District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) organised a panel exhibition on differently-abled people who have excelled in various fields and a discussion on the topic “Why inclusion?”.

Meanwhile, the Kozhikode District Association of the Deaf organised a protest march to the collectorate demanding proper implementation of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. The All Kerala Wheel Chair Rights Federation also held a march demanding various rights of the differently-abled.