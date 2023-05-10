Kottuvally to bring 15 hectares under millet cultivation; millet kitchen on cards  

May 10, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kottuvally grama panchayat and the panchayat agriculture office, which have jointly launched the Millet World Programme to bring fallow land under millet cultivation, plan to set up a millet kitchen and bring around 15 hectares under the crop.

Agriculture department sources said five acres had been sown so far. The second phase will see expansion of millet cultivation. The Millet World Programme aims to include all land lying idle under millets in initiatives as part of the International Year of Millets 2023 declared by the United Nations General Assembly.

Millet kitchen will be set up to produce food items out of millet. It will help familiarise people with different ways of cooking millets for a healthy diet.

Kottuvally has a history of cultivation of minor cereals on bunds in paddy fields built to tend to pokkali rice. Ragi and foxtail millet were the important varieties cultivated in the panchayat in the past. These varieties are now on the verge of extinction along with the practice of cultivating the cereal. It is expected that the Millet World Programme will help revive their cultivation.

Experimental farming of locally grown millet varieties in the saline soil of Kottuvally has been a great success, sources said. The success has prompted the authorities to expand cultivation this season. It is expected that millet produced in the panchayat will go into value-added products with the help of voluntary groups Prarthana Foundation and Jaivarajyam Organic Farm in the panchayat. Seeds for farming millets in Kottuvally have been sourced from Attappadi in Palakkad.

Kottuvally panchayat president K.S. Shaji, who inaugurated the sowing of millets on land belonging to Koonammavu Chavara Vocational Training Centre, said Kottuvally would be turned into a panchayat producing the largest quantity of millets in Ernakulam.

Meanwhile, the harvest of a plot of land with millet cultivation at the headquarters of the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council in Kochi was inaugurated on Wednesday. Millet cultivation was done with the support of Organic Kerala Charitable Trust. District panchayat president Ullas Thomas and Mayor M. Anilkumar inaugurated the programme, said a press release here. A brief documentary on millet cultivation was also screened on the occasion.

Millets that thrive in tough and dry conditions are often referred to as miracle grains because of their numerous health benefits. They are widely grown in Asia and Africa. They are also environment-friendly, gluten-free, and have low glycemic index, making it a good food choice for people suffering from diabetes.