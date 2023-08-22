Kottuvally is leading flower producer in Ernakulam

August 22, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - KOCHI

Kottuvally panchayat has turned out to be the largest producer of flowers in Ernakulam district. The aim of the panchayat and its dedicated farmers is that not only should Kerala become self-sufficient in flower production but also a leader in floriculture, said Agriculture department sources.

The lead for cultivation of flowers for the Onam market has been taken by the Kottuvally Krishi Bhavan, which utilised ₹3 lakh from the People’s Plan fund for the project. Named ‘Hridayaramam’, the programme saw the planting of 65,000 marigold plants initially.

The farmers were provided with saplings as well as biofertilizers for the purpose, Krishi Bhavan sources said. Farmers have come forward both as groups and individuals to take up flower cultivation. Various public and private institutions and cooperative banks have also come forward to support the campaign.

While the harvest of flowers has started, six Onam flower markets too have been opened in the panchayat. These markets are at Kaitharam Service Cooperative Bank, Cheriyapally Mahatma Gandhi Cultural Forum auditorium, Koonammavu, Thathampally, Mannam, Vazhikulangara, and Valluvalli.

The success of the cultivation of flowers for the market has found the farmers cheering it as the flowers are bringing in a lot of buyers, who get the produce at reasonable rates, Krishi Bhavan sources said.

Meanwhile, flower cultivation seems to have captured the imagination of Kudumbashree members. As many as 135 joint liability groups (JLGs) registered across 44 community development societies were actively engaged in flower farming this year. Farming was done in 77 acres by 513 women farmers.

“Our members seem to have eventually realised the potential of flower farming. Not just the JLGs but individual neighbourhood groups are into farming flowers even on small parcels of land,” said T.M. Rajeena, district coordinator, Kudumbashree Mission.

Residents of Buds School in Vadakkekara panchayat were also into flower farming as part of the agriculture therapy. Flower farming also seems to have encouraged the Kudumbashree to take up cultivation of more short duration crops depending on the parcel of land available and its topography.

